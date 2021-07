Join us for an evening with renowned poet Ross Gay, the author of four books including Be Holding: A Poem and The Book of Delights. Gay will give a reading of one of his works, and discuss poetry, art, and the work of Alma Thomas with Seth Feman, PhD, the Deputy Director of Art & Interpretation and Curator of Photography.

$5 for Museum members, $10 for non-members

Only one registration is required per device. The Zoom link will be sent on the day of the event.