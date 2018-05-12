An Evening on the River

Come join us as we enjoy an evening on our riverside bluff under the stars. The evening will be a causal gathering with delicious foods, beverages from local wineries and distilleries and lots of great music. A silent auction will be on hand for you to take home some treasures from your evening.

Special Feature will be a group reading with our resident psychic medium, JMarie. Through her insight, she has been able to contact loved ones with those who are now in spirit. JMarie visits Belle Grove to conduct Private Readings and special Mediumship Classes. Her events with Belle Grove Plantation sell out quickly so don’t want to purchase your tickets.

Tickets

Advance Tickets – purchased on or before April 30th – $35

Tickets – purchased after April 30th – $45