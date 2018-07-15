An Evening With Danielle Allen: Disaster in Dating!

On Sunday, July 15, 2018, the summer 2017 romantic comedy Disasters in Dating will come to life with this one night only adaptation, Disaster in Dating. A twist on the novel Disasters in Dating: Choose Your Dating Adventure by Danielle Allen, you'll meet newly single Desiree and her friends Carmen, Nichelle, Dyani, and Anika as they discuss dating apps, dating tips, and dating disasters.

When did dating become so complicated?

Doors open at 2:15pm; Show begins promptly at 3pm.

**Please arrive at least thirty minutes before showtime.**

After the show, enjoy a cocktail reception, mingle with the cast and sponsors, and meet Danielle Allen.