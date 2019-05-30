An Evening with the Curator: Michael Endo on the Art of Kilnformed Glass

Thursday, May 30 at 6 p.m.

Fusing glass in a kiln is especially rich territory for artists because it encompasses an enormous range of working methods. Join artist and curator Michael Endo of Bullseye Glass Co. as he discusses EMERGE │ EVOLVE: Rising Talents in Kilnformed Glass, a group exhibition that features present and past winners of a biennial competition. At the Museum, learn about the process of making kiln-glass and how it differs from glassblowing. Then head over to the Perry Glass Studio to see live demonstrations presented by the Chrysler’s Studio team. Light refreshments will be served. Cost: $12 for Museum Members, $20 for all others. Visit chrysler.org for tickets and more information.