An Evening with Classical Ballet Theatre

Join the dancers of Classical Ballet Theatre as they bring to the stage innovative works by today's leading contemporary choreographers including Roni Koresh of Koresh Dance Company, Iquail Shaheed formerly of PHILADANCO, Lauren Edson formerly of Trey McIntyre Project, and faculty of Classical Ballet Theatre.

-- Complimentary Pre-performance Cocktails: 6:30 pm

-- Performance: 7:30 pm

-- Video Highlight and Information: http://www.cbtnva.org/evening

-- Box Office: (703) 476-4500, #3 (Tickets go on sale March 25th.)