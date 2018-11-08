An Evening with Béla Fleck, banjo; Zakir Hussain, tabla; and Edgar Meyer, bass

Béla Fleck, banjo

Zakir Hussain, tabla

Edgar Meyer, bass

Three masterful genre-benders and the undisputed leading virtuosos on their respective instruments, Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, and Edgar Meyer move with ease among the worlds of classical, bluegrass, and world music. In the 2009-2010 season, they came together for the first time in trio concerts of original music. All three limitless creators and composers, Fleck, Hussain, and Meyer share an unprecedented array of projects and pairings among them that touch every geographical and stylistic corner of the musical world.