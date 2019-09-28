Visitors are cordially invited to attend an evening of 18th century games and refreshments on the Magnolia Terrace at Carlyle House. Learn how to play 18th century games such as Shut the Box, Whist, and more from our game masters during the evening. Light hors d'oeuvres and two drinks per visitor are included in the price of the ticket. The event includes a tour of the first floor of the house. Cost is $40 per person and the event is open to anyone 21+.

Tickets will be available online beginning August 1st. Registration suggested, all sales final.