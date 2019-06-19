EVE 6 at the Annual Summer Concert Series at Neptune’s Park

Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront and the City of Virginia Beach present the Annual Summer Concert Series at the 31st Street Stage and Gazebo in Virginia Beach. The free concert series welcomes audience members of all ages for fun-filled performances on the beachwalk stage and will feature food and beverages provided by some of Virginia Beach’s favorite local vendors.

Join us on Wednesday, June 19th for EVE 6 at Neptune's Park! Opening set by MOcean!

Gates open at 5 p.m. with live music by DJ Mista Cham!

Show starts at 7 p.m.

Admission is always free!

Stop by Catch 31 Fish House & Bar for dinner and drinks with the best view of all the action. View the menu and more info at www.catch31.com.

For the full schedule of performances, more information, and event updates, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/neptunespark/