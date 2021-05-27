Join us for the launch of Prism Light Pod and Essential Touch & Natural Wellness on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 4:00pm -7:30pm. Located at 966 W. Main Street, Suite 4 Abingdon, VA 24210. Essential Touch will offer special introductory pricing on light pod sessions, massage therapies and infrared sauna detox packages.
Essential Touch & Natural Wellnesss Launches Whole-Body Red Light Therapy by Prism Light Pod
Brooksfield Square 966 W. Main Street, Suite 4 , Abingdon, Virginia 24210
Fitness, Health & Wellness, Leisure & Recreation
May 15, 2021
