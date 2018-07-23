Essential Oils for Pets Make & Take

Sweet Donkey Coffee 2108 Broadway Ave , Virginia 24015

Attention animal lovers! Come to this fun class where you'll learn about the basics of essential oils and how to use essential oils safely with pets. We'll also be having a Make & Take where you can make your own take-home spray blend for your fur baby! You've got your choice of blends for anxiety, bad breath, bug repellent, cuts, digestion, itching, lumps, muscles, respiratory and seasonal threats. Each blend is $5. Bring a friend and you get a blend free! If you purchase an oil kit, you'll get ALL of your sprays free!

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/essential-oils-for-pets-make-take-tickets-47954027788.

Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Workshops
