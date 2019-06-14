"Escape Velocity" Exhibit by Singapore-Born Abstract Artist, Chee-Keong Kung

The Fred Schnider Gallery of Art (888 N. Quincy Street, Arlington, VA) will showcase its newest exhibit, “Escape Velocity” - abstract paintings on canvas by Singapore-born artist Chee-Keong Kung. Kung is influenced by his formal education in art and architecture as well as his upbringing in multi-ethnic Singapore. Kung embraces influences from traditional Chinese painting and calligraphy, the pace and intensity of the digital age, as well as images of buildings under construction (or destruction). Kung's works are in private, corporate and institutional collections, including The National Museum Art Gallery of Singapore and The DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities.

An opening reception will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. with the exhibit—which is open to the public—running through August 19, 2019 from 12-5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Special events and artist talks to be announced. More info at www.fredschnidergalleryofart.com.