Blending pop culture fun with the innovations of science and engineering festivals, The Museum of Science Fiction presents Escape Velocity 2018, a futuristic world’s fair that promotes STEAM education within the context of science fiction. This three day event will feature cutting-edge technology and panels on science, discovery and pop culture. There will be hands-on STEAM activities for kids to take part in, and amazing cosplay and evening events for adults. There will be astronauts, authors, artists, gaming, drone-racing, and much more! We welcome you to come take part in this one of a kind event where art and science are powered by imagination.

