Songwriter and activist Erin McKeown returns to Richmond with her highly original take on classic American blues, jazz, and rock. With her cool and collected voice and brash electric guitar playing, expect an evening of intimate songs that will stay with you long after the show.

An evening of beautiful music in a beautiful space plus collaborations with fellow Virginians.

Tickets $15: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/erin-mckeown-in-richmond-va-tickets-59243159886