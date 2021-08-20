Erin Granfield

Erin is a National Young Arts Foundation Award winner, most recently seen at Creative Cauldron as Louise Seger in 2021's outdoor Always...Patsy Cline in the Helen Hayes Award nominated ensemble of On Air as the wife of Dr. Harry P. Davis, Agnes Davis/Ensemble. Granfield also performed at Creative Cauldron in the 2019 Holiday Cabaret Series and as Elmira in Nevermore. She also played the role of Francesca Johnson to critical acclaim in the DC/Baltimore regional premiere of The Bridges of Madison County (Red Branch Theatre). Her original cabaret will include stories from her life on the stage and her favorite songs from the musical theater canon, standards, and a few hidden gems.