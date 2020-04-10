Eric Lyon: “Guggenheim Concert”

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Composer; computer music researcher; Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology (ICAT) Fellow; and faculty member Eric Lyon received a 2018 Guggenheim Fellowship Award in Music Composition, a first for Virginia Tech. Joined by colleagues from Virginia Tech’s School of Performing Arts and other guest artists, Lyon presents a concert of works created during his year-long fellowship, expanding the boundaries of spatialized orchestration and taking advantage of the unique aspects of the Moss Arts Center’s Cube.

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
