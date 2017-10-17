“Andersen is the most elegant of singers.” - ROLLING STONE

“A singer and songwriter of the first rank.” - THE NEW YORK TIMES

“Eric Andersen is a great ballad singer and writer.” - BOB DYLAN (Stage of Oslo Spektrum, 1997)

“Didn't that guy write ‘Thirsty Boots?’” – OVERHEARD IN A DETROIT SPORTS BAR.

ERIC ANDERSEN'S voice, songs, guitar and piano playing created a career that has spanned over 45 years. He has recorded 25 albums of original songs, and made numerous tours of North America, Europe, and Japan.

His songs have been recorded and performed by world renown artists such as Ricky Nelson, Judy Collins, Sandy Denny, Fairport Convention, The Kingston Trio, Peter Paul and Mary, Linda Ronstadt, Johnny Cash, The Grateful Dead, Linda Thompson, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Francoise Hardy, plus many others in Europe, Australia, England, and Japan.

Tickets: $20 adv / $25 door