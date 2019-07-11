Equines in the Great War

National Sporting Library & Museum 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg, Virginia 20117

Join us to hear Dr. Chuck Caramello, Professor at the University of Maryland and one of NSLM’s John H. Daniels Fellows, discuss the triumphs and losses of equines in WWI as seen in recruitment posters, photographs, and paintings from the period. RSVP to info@nationalsporting.org or (540) 687-6542 x4.

Education & Learning, History
5406876542
