Equine Sculpture Workshop

The National Sporting Library and Museum (NSLM and the Artists in Middleburg (AiM) partner for a weeklong workshop with expert equine sculptor and instructor, Goksin Carey! The workshop is open to all levels of experience from beginner to professional. No previous experience in sculpture is necessary. Students of all levels will work with individual and group instruction to sculpt their own horse bust and full horse. Carey has led successful equine sculpture workshops in Middleburg since 2014, however, this will be the first time the class is invited to sculpt at the NSLM!

Attendees will learn about:

Equine anatomy

Positive and negative parts of a sculpture

Sculpting inside out using bone and muscle structure.

The ABC's of equine sculpting: A- Anatomy, B- Biomechanics, C- Conformation

The workshop fee is $460, with a $200 nonrefundable deposit required at time of registration. The balance of $260 can be paid at the first day of the class. A further $140 for materials is due on the first day of class. Provided materials include plastalina clay, horse bust armature, full horse armature, and sculpting tools. Space is limited, registrations are accepted on a first come, first serve basis.

Register online at www.theartistsinmiddleburg.org

Checks can be mailed to AiM, PO Box 426, Middleburg, VA 20118

Please direct questions to AiM: 540-687-6600