In “More Than Enough: How One Family Cultivated A More Abundant Life Through A Year Of Practical Minimalism” the author, Miranda Anderson shares candid insights and experiences to help the reader come to understand the meaning of having enough.
More Than Enough Book Event
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
Oct 24, 2019Oct 27, 2019
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more