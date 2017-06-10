Enhanced Wine Tasting

Enjoy a seated wine tasting experience in the rustic Tuscany elegance of Veramar Vineyard, while taking in the view from our tasting bar in Bella’s Corner. Our Enhanced Tasting is ideal for the Epicurean-minded person, or as a way to experience the wine-country lifestyle as you never have before.

This wine tasting experience includes wines from our exceptional current releases along with some of our most sought-after library bottlings. About an hour-long, this seated tasting is paired with a gourmet Charcuterie plate, giving you a complete wine and food tasting experience.

Our Estate Club members receive ½ half off enhanced seated wine tasting experiences.