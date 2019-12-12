Emmet Cahill's "Christmas in Ireland" Concert

Celebrate the magic of Christmas this year with Ireland’s most exciting young tenor, Emmet Cahill. Having recently sold out New York's Carnegie Hall, Emmet has quickly become a sought-after performer, bringing his vocal talents to over 60 cities across North America this year alone.

Emmet's Christmas in Ireland concert will feature many of your beloved holiday songs and carols, such as “Silent Night”, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “O Holy Night” as well as favorite classics from the Emerald Isle, including “Danny Boy”, “An Irish Lullaby” and so much more.

He’ll be inviting you to sing along as we celebrate the wonder of Christmas together through music. And no Emmet Cahill concert is complete without his ever-popular “song request medley”, which often springs some surprises from the audience!

Don’t miss this wonderful evening of music that will leave the whole family in the perfect mood for the holiday season! General admission tickets are $30 and a limited number of Meet & Greet tickets are available for $45. Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.emmetcahill.com/tour-dates/ or at the door.