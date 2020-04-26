Old Town Books and Carlyle House are partnering together to celebrate spring in Alexandria! Join us at 2pm for tea on Carlyle’s Magnolia Terrace and listen to author Marta McDowell talk about her book Emily Dickinson’s Gardening Life. The cost includes: a copy of Emily Dickinson’s Gardening Life, tea, author lecture, question & answers and book signing. Tickets can be bought on Old Town Book’s Eventbrite. $50 per person
Emily Dickson’s Gardening Book Talk and Tea
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
