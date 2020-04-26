Emily Dickson’s Gardening Book Talk and Tea

to Google Calendar - Emily Dickson’s Gardening Book Talk and Tea - 2020-04-26 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Emily Dickson’s Gardening Book Talk and Tea - 2020-04-26 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Emily Dickson’s Gardening Book Talk and Tea - 2020-04-26 14:00:00 iCalendar - Emily Dickson’s Gardening Book Talk and Tea - 2020-04-26 14:00:00

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

Old Town Books and Carlyle House are partnering together to celebrate spring in Alexandria! Join us at 2pm for tea on Carlyle’s Magnolia Terrace and listen to author Marta McDowell talk about her book Emily Dickinson’s Gardening Life. The cost includes: a copy of Emily Dickinson’s Gardening Life, tea, author lecture, question & answers and book signing. Tickets can be bought on Old Town Book’s Eventbrite. $50 per person

Info

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314 View Map
Food & Drink Event, Home & Garden, Talks & Readings
703-549-2997
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Emily Dickson’s Gardening Book Talk and Tea - 2020-04-26 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Emily Dickson’s Gardening Book Talk and Tea - 2020-04-26 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Emily Dickson’s Gardening Book Talk and Tea - 2020-04-26 14:00:00 iCalendar - Emily Dickson’s Gardening Book Talk and Tea - 2020-04-26 14:00:00
Cheer the New Year

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular