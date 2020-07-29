Embrey Mill Red Cross Blood Drive

Embrey Mill, an 819-acre master-planned community located off I-95 in North Stafford, Virginia, is pleased to host an American Red Cross blood drive at the brand-new Knight Meeting House.

Join Embrey Mill and the American Red Cross at the newly opened Knight Meeting House in Stafford, Virginia for a blood drive. The American Red Cross says there is a critical need for blood right now. Donors are required to register as walk-ins will not be accepted. Please bring a photo ID and wear a face mask. All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and donors will receive their results within seven to 10 days. The Red Cross test is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect, and participation takes approximately one hour.

