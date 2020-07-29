Embrey Mill Red Cross Blood Drive

Embrey Mill, an 819-acre master-planned community located off I-95 in North Stafford, Virginia, is pleased to host an American Red Cross blood drive at the brand-new Knight Meeting House.

