Embrey Mill Halloween 5K & Monster Run

Embrey Mill, an 831-acre master-planned community located off I-95 in North Stafford, Virginia, is pleased to announce its fifth annual Halloween 5K and Monster Mile scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Join Embrey Mill at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center for the fifth annual Halloween 5K and Monster Mile. Participants are challenged with conquering “Halloween Hill” at Embrey Mill and this year’s prizes include cash, trophies, best costume and participant medals for all Monster Mile runners.

Social distancing and COVID-19 considerations will be implemented. Virtual race options are also available. Race proceeds will help fund two 2020 – 2021 SCPS swim scholarships for $2,000 each.

5K Registration (Open to all ages)

Oct. 9 to Oct. 24 (in-person) - $35

Oct. 9 to Oct. 15 (virtual) - $35

Day of Registration - $40

Monster Mile Registration (Ages 12 and under)

Oct. 9 to Oct. 24 - $20

Oct. 9 to Oct. 15 (virtual) - $20

Day of Registration - $25