Embrey Mill Frosty 3 Miler and Reindeer Run

Embrey Mill, an 819-acre master-planned community located off I-95 in North Stafford, Virginia, is pleased to announce its fourth annual holiday race series, the Frosty 3-Miler and Reindeer Run, scheduled for Saturday, December 12, 2020. The family-friendly races are open to in-person and virtual participants.

WHEN: Saturday, December 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHAT: Join Embrey Mill at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center for the fourth annual Frosty 3-Miler and one-mile Reindeer Run for kids 12 and under. Prizes will be awarded in each age group, including a cash prize for the top three male and female runners and a long-sleeve dri-fit shirt for all who pre-register for the race.

Frosty 3-Miler Registration (Open to all ages)

Nov. 9 to Dec. 11 (in-person) - $35

Nov. 9 to Nov. 25* (virtual) - $35

Day of Registration - $40

Reindeer Run Registration (Ages 12 and under)

Nov. 9 to Dec. 11 (in-person) - $20

Nov. 9 to Nov. 25* (virtual) - $20

Day of Registration - $25

*Online registration for virtual races will close at 11:59pm on November 25.

Registration: https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Stafford/Frosty3andReindeerRun