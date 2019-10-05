Embrey Mill Cornhole Tournament to Benefit S.E.R.V.E

Join Embrey Mill by Newland, S.E.R.V.E and the Military Officers Association (MOAA) for an afternoon of family fun and a friendly tournament of cornhole. Participants will enjoy a 50-team double elimination competition across 10 cornhole sets. The winning team will take home $500 and 2nd and 3rd place receive a cornhole set of their choice. All cornhole boards are generously provided by the USMC Officer Candidate School Tactics Unit and will be auctioned off at the end of the tournament to support S.E.R.V.E.

Attendees can enjoy food and beer from the MOAA beer tent, The UFO Truck and the Beach Fries Food Truck.

WHEN: Saturday, October 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

(team check-in 11:00 a.m.)

$50 registration fee for a two-person team. Registration is available to purchase at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/embrey-mill-cornhole-tournament-tickets-69292189805