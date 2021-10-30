Embrey Mill Celebrates Sixth Annual Halloween 5K And Monster Mile

Join Embrey Mill at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center for the sixth annual Halloween 5K and Monster Mile. Participants are challenged with conquering “Halloween Hill” at Embrey Mill and this year’s prizes include cash, trophies, best costume and participant medals for all Monster Mile runners.

Runners can also participate in a virtual race, which can be run anytime, anywhere from Saturday, October 30 through Sunday, October 31. Race proceeds will help fund two 2021-2022 SCPS swim scholarships for $2,000 each.