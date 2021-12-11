EMBREY MILL CELEBRATES FIFTH ANNUAL HOLIDAY RACE SERIES WITH FROSTY 3-MILER AND REINDEER RUN

to

Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center 1600 1600 Mine Road, Stafford, Virginia 22554

Join Embrey Mill at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center for the fifth annual Frosty 3-Miler and one-mile Reindeer Run for kids 12 and under. Prizes will be awarded in each age group, including a cash prize for the top three male and female runners.

Info

Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center 1600 1600 Mine Road, Stafford, Virginia 22554
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - EMBREY MILL CELEBRATES FIFTH ANNUAL HOLIDAY RACE SERIES WITH FROSTY 3-MILER AND REINDEER RUN - 2021-12-11 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - EMBREY MILL CELEBRATES FIFTH ANNUAL HOLIDAY RACE SERIES WITH FROSTY 3-MILER AND REINDEER RUN - 2021-12-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - EMBREY MILL CELEBRATES FIFTH ANNUAL HOLIDAY RACE SERIES WITH FROSTY 3-MILER AND REINDEER RUN - 2021-12-11 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - EMBREY MILL CELEBRATES FIFTH ANNUAL HOLIDAY RACE SERIES WITH FROSTY 3-MILER AND REINDEER RUN - 2021-12-11 09:00:00 ical
refill-sept15

Events

View more
Fall-newsletter

Most Popular