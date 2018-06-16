EmbRACE 5k Fun Run

Community Residences (CR) is a 501c3 nonprofit supporting individuals with disabilities and/or mental health diagnosis as well as homeless men, women and young adults. CR provides housing, programs and services at over 50 sites in Northern Virginia, Richmond and Maryland. CR is hosting a 5k Fun Run event to increase awareness and funds for the individuals they support. The event is fast approaching and CR needs support and volunteers! There are a wide variety of ways to support and be involved with this event, please take a look and contact CR if interested.

Ways to support CR

1. Form a team and register to participate in the run/walk event. One person will register as an individual - More than one person will register as a team. Be creative with your team name! Teams can be adults or kids of all ages as you can walk the route and use strollers as needed.

2. Volunteer for morning setup and then participate in the event when it begins at 9am.

3. If you are not gathering your friends, family, coworkers or neighbors to form a team, get them together to volunteer at this event. Individuals and group volunteers are welcome.

4. Sponsor the event. Businesses will increase visibility in the community while supporting a great cause. Contact us for further information.

5. Purchase a Mission Moment and/or Mile Marker to encourage the race participants or in honor of an individual with disabilities and/or mental health diagnosis. Company/Business logo will be included on the posters placed along the route.

Anyone interested in volunteering will need to sign a waiver. Youth ages 12-14 may volunteer alongside a parent and youth ages 15-17 may volunteer on their own.

Contact us at volunteer@comres.org or (703) 842-2344 for more information. We are looking forward to a great event at Burke Lake Park (Shelter A), thanks in advance for your support of CR and the individuals we serve!