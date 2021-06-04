As part of our Spring Concert Series, Devils Backbone & Justin B Productions present: Elle King with special guest Chamomile & Whiskey.

Doors open 7pm. Proceeds to benefit the Nelson County Pantry. All sales will include a donation of 4 meals per person to the Nelson County Pantry.

Please visit Devils Backbone Brewing Company's Webpage for event and safety information as well as our FAQs: https://www.dbbrewingcompany.com/event/elleking/.

About the Spring Concert Series: To all of our music loving fans. We have been listening and we know you are itching for some more live music. Well, we have been working hard to bring you just that. Devils Backbone is proud to announce our Basecamp Concert Series of socially distanced, outdoor, live music events. You can expect the premium audio quality, delicious food and beer you’ve come to expect from Devils Backbone, but the layout will be different. Learn more about safety precautions and guest requirements we’ve put in place to help bring you the best possible live music, beer and food experience at https://www.dbbrewingcompany.com/event/springconcertseries2021/.