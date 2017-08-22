"Elk River," a documentary about the wild elk migration in the Yellowstone Range

The 30-minute film, by independent filmaker Jenny Nichols, follows scientist Arthur Middleton, photographer Joe Riis, and artist James Prosek , a trio who blend science and art in telling a compelling story about the wild elk migration in the western United States. The expedition tracks the animals in their journey from Wyoming’s rangeland through snowy mountain passes and treacherous river crossings into the rugged beauty of Yellowstone’s high-alpine meadows. Along the way, they meet backcountry guides and cattle ranchers whose lives are intricately tied with the fate of the elk and other migratory species that call the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem home. Jenny Nichols will be there to discuss the making of the film after the showing. Free and open to the public.