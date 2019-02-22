This comic opera is Donizetti's most-performed opera worldwide with sparkling effervescent tunes, emotional melodies, and the quack medicine man selling his love potion. The original rom-com (romantic comedy), the characters develop before our very eyes in a touching love story containing one of the most famous tenor arias of all time "Una furtiva lagrima".
The Elixir of Love
Dominion Arts Center 300 E Grace St, Virginia 23219 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
Oct 10, 2018
