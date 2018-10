This comic opera is Donizetti's most-performed opera worldwide with sparkling effervescent tunes, emotional melodies, and the quack medicine man selling his love potion. The original rom-com (romantic comedy), the characters develop before our very eyes in a touching love story containing one of the most famous tenor arias of all time "Una furtiva lagrima".

Running time: 2hrs 55mins including an intermission

Sung in Italian with English Supertitles