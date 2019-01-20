The Elegance in Bridal Show

If you are planning a wedding, then the Charlottesville Elegance in Bridal Show is where you want to start. The bridal show attracts hundreds of brides from around the Charlottesville area while showcasing wedding professionals in the beautiful Omni Hotel. Save time and energy by meeting all your potential vendors in one day. Visit with exhibitors, receive free magazines, enjoy a fun fashion show featuring attire for the entire wedding party by Amanda’s Touch Bridal & Formal and Men’s Wearhouse. Taste food samples and cake samples, win prizes and receive fantastic door prizes. The first 100 brides and or grooms will receive 3 day 2 night honeymoon accommodation certificates valid in 30 locations including Hawaii.

General Admission Tickets: $15 at the door, $10 online

VIP Tickets : $95 for 2 (1 bride & guest) and $55 for 1

Your VIP tickets includes (1) two reserved seats at the VIP event, (2) tea, coffee, desserts , and petits fours for two, (3) exclusive fashion show (4) one swag bag with free wedding band sets valued at $600 (5) early admission into bridal show (6) guaranteed door prizes which includes one Honeymoon certificate.