Electricarpalooza 2021

Electricarpalooza is Richmond’s celebration of National Drive Electric Week. In addition to a display of electric vehicles and test drives in selected models, we’ll bust myths about EV technology and break down a vision for the future of transportation at two panel discussions. We’ll also have the 10th anniversary screening of “Revenge of the Electric Car,” introduced by Paul Scott, co-founder of Plug In America and one of the film’s consultants. One ticket will give you access to both panels and the film screening. All other activities are free.