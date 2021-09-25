Electricarpalooza 2021

Electricarpalooza is Richmond’s celebration of National Drive Electric Week. In addition to a display of electric vehicles and test drives in selected models, we’ll bust myths about EV technology and break down a vision for the future of transportation at two panel discussions. We’ll also have the 10th anniversary screening of “Revenge of the Electric Car,” introduced by Paul Scott, co-founder of Plug In America and one of the film’s consultants. One ticket will give you access to both panels and the film screening. All other activities are free.
Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education 11810 Centre Street , Virginia 23831
Sep 7, 2021Sep 11, 2021