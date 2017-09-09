Electric Vehicle Round-Up and Test Drive

to Google Calendar - Electric Vehicle Round-Up and Test Drive - 2017-09-09 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Electric Vehicle Round-Up and Test Drive - 2017-09-09 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Electric Vehicle Round-Up and Test Drive - 2017-09-09 08:00:00 iCalendar - Electric Vehicle Round-Up and Test Drive - 2017-09-09 08:00:00

South of the James Farmer's Market 0 New Kent Ave, Virginia 23225

Electric cars are fun to drive, cheaper to operate, and help clean up our planet. See and drive them free at the Electric Vehicle Round-Up on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8 AM to noon at the South of the James Farmer’s Market, New Kent Avenue and 42nd Street in Richmond. Please register at http://tinyurl.com/2017NDEW

Info
South of the James Farmer's Market 0 New Kent Ave, Virginia 23225 View Map
Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Electric Vehicle Round-Up and Test Drive - 2017-09-09 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Electric Vehicle Round-Up and Test Drive - 2017-09-09 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Electric Vehicle Round-Up and Test Drive - 2017-09-09 08:00:00 iCalendar - Electric Vehicle Round-Up and Test Drive - 2017-09-09 08:00:00
Just Desserts Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular