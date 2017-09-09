Electric cars are fun to drive, cheaper to operate, and help clean up our planet. See and drive them free at the Electric Vehicle Round-Up on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8 AM to noon at the South of the James Farmer’s Market, New Kent Avenue and 42nd Street in Richmond. Please register at http://tinyurl.com/2017NDEW
Electric Vehicle Round-Up and Test Drive
South of the James Farmer's Market 0 New Kent Ave, Virginia 23225
South of the James Farmer's Market 0 New Kent Ave, Virginia 23225 View Map
Outdoor
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 18, 2017
Most Popular
From Dirt to Glass
Lovingston leads the farm-to-brew movement. more
New Oyster Cult
Recipes and news from the oyster beat. more
The Memphis Beat
Tennessee's Bluff City remains restless and eager. more