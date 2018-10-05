The Cuban ensemble El Septeto Santiaguero infuses an adventurous streak into the traditional "son" music of its native Santiago de Cuba. Before winning the 2015 Latin Grammy Award for Best Traditional Tropical Album and sparking collaborations with salsa stars like José Alberto (“El Canario”) and Rubén Blades, the seven captivating performers honed their sound at the famous Casa de la Trova nightclub, cultivating an infectious call-and-response style that heats up dance floors wherever they go.