El Septeto Santiaguero

to Google Calendar - El Septeto Santiaguero - 2018-10-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - El Septeto Santiaguero - 2018-10-05 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - El Septeto Santiaguero - 2018-10-05 19:30:00 iCalendar - El Septeto Santiaguero - 2018-10-05 19:30:00

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

The Cuban ensemble El Septeto Santiaguero infuses an adventurous streak into the traditional "son" music of its native Santiago de Cuba. Before winning the 2015 Latin Grammy Award for Best Traditional Tropical Album and sparking collaborations with salsa stars like José Alberto (“El Canario”) and Rubén Blades, the seven captivating performers honed their sound at the famous Casa de la Trova nightclub, cultivating an infectious call-and-response style that heats up dance floors wherever they go.

Info
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
5402315300
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - El Septeto Santiaguero - 2018-10-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - El Septeto Santiaguero - 2018-10-05 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - El Septeto Santiaguero - 2018-10-05 19:30:00 iCalendar - El Septeto Santiaguero - 2018-10-05 19:30:00
Shake It Up Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular