Eighth Annual ReelAbilities Film Festival – “Sanctuary”

Weinstein JCC 5403 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

87 minutes l Comedy l Ireland

Larry has Downs and Sophie has severe epilepsy. They are attracted to each other and, with the help of care worker Tom, they sneak away to a hotel room during a supervised trip. What do they do once they are there? How do they express a love that dare not speak its name? Are they aware that in Ireland they are about to break the law? Hilarious and heart-breaking, Sanctuary is truly a piece of subversive cinema about two young people trying to be together in a world doing everything to keep them apart.

The Eighth Annual ReelAbilities Film Festival will take place February 6-10 at the Weinstein JCC.

Costs are as follows: $7 for this film or $30 for all four events for Weinstein JCC members; $10 for this film or $42 for all four events for general admission.

Festivals & Fairs, Film
8042856500
