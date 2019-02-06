Eighth Annual ReelAbilities Film Festival Opening Night and Show – “Crooked Beauty” and “Shark Woman Meditates”

Film Short: Crooked Beauty Ken Paul Rosenthal l 30 min l Documentary l USA

Shark Woman Meditates: Performance by Erin Mahone

In her newest show, Erin Mahone tackles the real and often hilarious truth of living with anxiety and depression. This honest take on her own mental health journey gives audiences a deeper look into the mind of someone showing up every day (whether she wants to or not). As she sits trapped in a bathroom stall avoiding an anxiety provoking situation, Erin ponders the myriad ways in which her mental health creates barriers and equally beautiful revelations, interactions, and opportunities.

The Eighth Annual ReelAbilities Film Festival will take place February 6-10 at the Weinstein JCC. Opening Night post-event reception sponsored by Ann Weinberg and Jerry Director

Costs are as follows: $15 for this event or $30 for all four events for Weinstein JCC members; $18 for this event or $42 for all four events for general admission.