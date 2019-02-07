Eighth Annual ReelAbilities Film Festival – “A Whole Lott More”

90 minutes l Documentary l USA

For decades Lott Industries competed successfully for auto industry contracts, employing 1200 workers with disabilities. With the collapse of the industry in neighboring Detroit, Lott struggled to keep its doors open. “A Whole Lott More” looks at the impact of Lott’s struggles and examines the wider world of employment options for those with disabilities. The film focuses on three individuals, each with a different disability and attitude towards work. It showcases their incredible resilience and makes the case for greater employment opportunities for all.

The Eighth Annual ReelAbilities Film Festival will take place February 6-10 at the Weinstein JCC.

Costs are as follows: $7 for this film or $30 for all four events for Weinstein JCC members; $10 for this film or $42 for all four events for general admission.