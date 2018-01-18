Eighth Annual Israeli Film Festival Opening Film - The Women's Balcony

A film by Shlomit Nehama / Drama, Comedy / 96 minutes / Hebrew with English subtitles

An accident during a bar mitzvah celebration leads to a gender rift in a devout Orthodox community in Jerusalem, in this rousing, good-hearted tale about women speaking truth to patriarchal power.

When the women’s balcony in an Orthodox synagogue collapses, leaving the rabbi’s wife in a coma and the rabbi in shock, the congregation falls into crisis. Charismatic young Rabbi David appears to be a savior after the accident, but slowly starts pushing his fundamentalist ways and tries to take control. This tests the women’s friendships and creates an almost Lysistrata-type rift between the community’s women and men.

The Eighth Annual Israeli Film Festival will take place January 18-27 at the Weinstein JCC.

Costs are as follows: $7 per film or $25 for all four films for Weinstein JCC members; $10 per film or $35 for all four films for non-members.