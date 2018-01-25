Eighth Annual Israeli Film Festival - Mr. Predictable

A film by Roee Florentin / 91 minutes / Hebrew with English subtitles

Adi was 5 years old when his father died in the war in Lebanon. Before leaving home, the father made the son swear he would be a good boy, help his mother and be responsible. Adi kept his promise: he helped more than enough at home, at school, in the military, in his marriage. He became the most thoughtful man you can imagine. Or to put it another way, Adi became a "sucker" who was exploited by his mother, wife, son, boss and nearly everyone he ever met. Things change radically on the day Adi meets Natalia – a sweet, young, wild girl who entices Adi into a life full of emotions, of passion and romance. Now Adi has to choose between love and reason, between dreams and reality, and between Natalia and his family. Will he go on being a good boy?

