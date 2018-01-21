Eighth Annual Israeli Film Festival - On the Map

A film by Dani Menkin / Documentary / 85 minutes / English and Hebrew with English subtitles

On the Map tells the story of Maccabi Tel Aviv’s 1977 European Championship, which took place when the Middle East was reeling from the 1973 Yom Kippur War, the 1972 Olympic massacre at Munich, and the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight from Tel Aviv. The film recounts how an underdog Israeli basketball team prevailed over a series of European basketball powers, including CSKA Moscow, a team that repeatedly refused to compete against Israeli competitors. Moments after this historic win, Israeli-American basketball hero Tal Brody became an indelible part of a young country's history when he famously said, “Israel is on the map, not just in sport, but in everything.”

Followed by a Talk Back with Director Dani Menkin

