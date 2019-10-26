Edward Hopper and the American Hotel at VMFA

Check in to Edward Hopper’s hotels, motels, tourist homes, and boarding houses in this first investigation of the celebrated artist’s images of hospitality settings. Culturally probing and formally beguiling, the selected paintings and works on paper explore America’s hotel consciousness and cultural landscape in the early to mid-20th century. At VMFA, the exhibition’s only East Coast venue, simulated spaces and other immersive design elements create a one-of-a-kind art experience. Rarely seen diaries and postcards provide personal travelogues, as told by the artist’s wife, Josephine.

