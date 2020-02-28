The Chrysler Museum of Art will be welcoming their first-ever dedicated exhibition to Edvard Munch. This exhibition explores Munch’s life, observing all of the trauma and hardships he endured during his life. From childhood tragedies, an accidental shooting, and all of the pain and healing felt, Munch’s Cycle of Life will display all of the experiences throughout his life. When viewing Munch’s prints, the viewer will see his vulnerabilities and journey to healing. This exhibition will feature Munch’s Alpha and Omega project from February 28, 2020 to May 17, 2020.
Edvard Munch and the Cycle of Life Art Exhibition
Chrysler Museum 245 West Olney Road , Norfolk, Virginia 23510
Art & Exhibitions
Jan 30, 2020
