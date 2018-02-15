Educator Open House

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510

Calling all educators! Explore unique teaching resources during Educator Open House. Discover tools that will help your students succeed, and meet representatives from more than 15 museums and organizations across Hampton Roads, including Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, Portsmouth Museums, MacArthur Memorial, Young Audiences of Virginia, Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways History Foundation, Hermitage Museum & Gardens, Virginia Beach History Museums, and many more. The tradeshow-style event includes light refreshments and prizes. Be sure to stick around for the Chrysler's Third Thursday event from 5 - 10 p.m. February’s Third Thursday is free for all educators.

Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
