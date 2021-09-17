Edinburg Ole Time Festival

On the third weekend of each September, this sleepy little town, nestled along US-11 (Exit 279 on I-81), comes alive with the Festival of music, arts, crafts, parade, entertainment and great food. The best part of the Festival, though, is our people. Our theme is that of another time. A time when things moved a little slower, a time when people took the time to visit with each other, but most of all, a time when everybody enjoyed the life they had and the friends they shared.