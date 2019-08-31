Edible Plants of Stratford Hall

Join us Saturday morning, August 31 for a special program about Edible Plants of Virginia with Hal Wiggins. Following a presentation in the duPont Library, Wiggins will show different meals prepared directly from Edible Plants found at Stratford Hall. The program will conclude with a guided walk around the grounds to identify edible plants!

Hal Wiggins is a retired scientist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ field office in Fredericksburg. Wiggins is a scientist, author, and botanist.

Cost: $10/person (Free for Friends of Stratford & Children age 6 and under)

Pre-registration required by Wednesday, August 28, 2019. To register, contact Jon Bachman by email (jbachman@stratfordhall.org) or phone (804-493-1972).

Be sure to check out Wiggins’ book in the Stratford Hall Gift Shop, “The Quick Guide to Wild Edible Plants.” Book signing to follow program.

Special program support provided by the Phase Foundation.