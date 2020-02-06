EDGE Ensemble: VOX MUSICORUM

EDGE Ensemble

Thursday, Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. / Shenandoah Conservatory’s in-house new music group presents an evening of new vocal chamber music, where voices and varied instruments combine to make a joyful noise. Featuring Shenandoah faculty singers Fotina Naumenko and Stephanie Higgins, highlights include works by John Harbison, Amanda Harberg, Michael Torke and Kate Soper, as well as an excerpt from “Songs from the Phone Booth of the Wind,” a chamber opera by 2019 Averitt Prize for Excellence in Composition winner Jonathan Wyatt ’19 (B.M. in Composition). Visit www.conservatoryperforms.org for more information.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and $5 for non-SU students. Purchase tickets at the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre box office; call 540/665-4569 or go to www.conservatoryperforms.org. The box office is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before this performance at the venue. Shenandoah University faculty and staff are eligible for complimentary or discounted tickets for most performances, pending availability. Free “rush” tickets are available to SU students two hours prior to this performance.