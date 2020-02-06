Shenandoah Conservatory’s in-house new music group presents an evening of new vocal chamber music, where voices and varied instruments combine to make a joyful noise. Featuring Shenandoah faculty singers Fotina Naumenko and Stephanie Higgins, highlights include works by John Harbison, Amanda Harberg, Michael Torke and Kate Soper, as well as an excerpt from “Songs from the Phone Booth of the Wind,” a chamber opera by 2019 Averitt Prize for Excellence in Composition winner Jonathan Wyatt ’19 (B.M. in Composition).
EDGE Ensemble
Bright Box Theater 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, Virginia 22601
Concerts & Live Music
